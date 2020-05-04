සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 719

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 18:33

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 719 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-04| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 719
Recovered and discharged - 187
Active cases - 528
New Cases for the day - 01
Observation in Hospitals – 137
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 26,842

 

Date

New patients

since 20/4

PCR tests

conducted

04-May

01*

Tbc*

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

 

Hiru News - Sri Lanka's number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonight
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 18:42

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More

How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division
How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 18:31

The President’s Media Division has issued a special statement regarding the resumption of civilian life while the curfew is in force. Quoted; How... Read More

Prime Minister says that foreign financial assistance has not been received for the Coronavirus
Prime Minister says that foreign financial assistance has not been received for the Coronavirus
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 18:17

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that no financial assistance has been received by this country, as help for the Coronavirus. This was mentioned... Read More



