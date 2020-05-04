සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Pay salaries for full-time employees in April - Commissioner of Labour

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 22:20

Pay+salaries+for+full-time+employees+in+April+-+Commissioner+of+Labour

Commissioner General of Labour R.P.A. Wimalaweera stated that the employer should take action to pay the salaries of the employees who were in full-time service last April.

However, employees of a private factory in Wathugahamulla area in Dummalasuriya, Chilaw staged a protest this morning citing the non-payment of salaries last month and also stating that the administration has taken steps to cut salaries by 50% this month.

They participated in the protest by keeping a distance of one meter and abiding by the social distancing rules.

The OIC of the Dummalasuriya Police Station requested them to go home after talking to the management of the factory, but the protesters did not move.

Commissioner General of Labour R.P.A. Wimalaweera stated that if the full time in April had not been paid their salaries, to make a complaint to the labour department.

He also stated that a proposal will be submitted to the Labour Minister regarding the payment of salaries for workers who are staying at home without reporting their work due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the deadline to submit information on private sector institutions affected by the Coronavirus pandemic has been extended until the 15th of this month.

The previous deadline was yesterday.

Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 751
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 751
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:34

Nineteen (19) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 751 according to the latest... Read More

Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 732
Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 732
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:01

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 732 according to the latest... Read More

Online summit of the non-aligned movement ‘united against covid-19” - President's speech
Online summit of the non-aligned movement ‘united against covid-19” - President's speech
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:24

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka wishes to share its experiences and successes in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic with fellow members. The... Read More



Trending News

Soldier who suddenly collapsed in Dambulla dies on admission to hospital (Video)
04 May 2020
Soldier who suddenly collapsed in Dambulla dies on admission to hospital (Video)
There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education
04 May 2020
There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education
8th COVID- 19, death reported in Sri Lanka
04 May 2020
8th COVID- 19, death reported in Sri Lanka
How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division
04 May 2020
How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division
A warning for China once again
04 May 2020
A warning for China once again

International News

Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
03 May 2020
Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.