Grama Niladari's decide to withdraw from granting Rs 5000 allowance

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 0:53

The Sri Lanka Government Officers Trade Union Federation has decided to withdraw from the process of providing Rs.5000 allowance to low income families in May.

Previously they withdrew from providing the Rs 5000 allowance stating several reasons including an allegation that the Samurdhi officers, had issued statements that that caused difficulty for the Grama Nildharis.

Speaking at a press conference held in Kandy today, representatives of the Grama Niladharis, Economic Development Officers and Agricultural Research and Production Assistants stated that the have decided to withdraw from their duties.

The government yesterday decided to grant the Rs.5000 allowance to the people affected by the covid-19 pandemic for the month of May.

The President’s Media Division stated that this allowance will be given to the public before the Vesak Full Moon Poya Day.

The President has ordered to pay 5,000 rupees to the elderly, disabled and kidney patients from March

According to our correspondent the people had gathered to obtain the allowance of Rs.5000 in several areas today.

In the Dematagoda and Panadura areas, a tense situation arose between the authorities and the people who had arrived to collect the Rs. 5,000 allowance.

