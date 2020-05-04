'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Coronavirus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was conducted today. Accordingly, the All Ceylon Buddhist Women's Conference in Colombo-07, the Borella Elders' Home in Colombo-08 and the ‘Pradhana nagara’ temple in Colombo-09 were disinfected today.

In addition, along with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka, the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Justice, the Postal Department, the Court of Appeal, the Bar Association Headquarters, and many other public places were disinfected in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative.