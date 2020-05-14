1031+family+members+of+Navy+personnel+sent+for+quarantine

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi says 328 coronavirus patients out of 528 coronavirus infected patients currently receiving treatment at hospitals are navy personnel and their family members.



Currently 719, coronavirus infected persons have been reported so far in the country and 187 have recovered from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that there are 1,031 close associates of navy personnel currently at quarantine centers.

He said 122 residents from Beruwela left the centers today after completing the quarantine period. Accordingly, 5,052 persons who were subject to quarantine at army supervised centers have left the centers already after completing the quarantine period.



He also stated that 208 persons who arrived from the UK have also been sent for quarantine today.

Meanwhile, Health Service Director general Dr Anil Jasinghe said that 1,636 PCR tests were conducted yesterday.

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old woman Corona patient of Kurunegala has died at Homagama hospital. Homagama hospital director Dr Janitha Hettiarachchi confirmed the death to our news team.