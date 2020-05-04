සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 721

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 19:24

One (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 721 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-04| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data


Total confirmed cases – 721
Recovered and discharged - 187
Active cases - 526
New Cases for the day - 03   

Observation in Hospitals – 137

Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 26,842

Date

New patients

since 20/4

PCR tests

conducted

04-May

03*

Tbc*

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

 

