Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 721

One (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 721 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-04| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data







Total confirmed cases – 721

Recovered and discharged - 187

Active cases - 526

New Cases for the day - 03

Observation in Hospitals – 137

Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 26,842

Date New patients since 20/4 PCR tests conducted 04-May 03* Tbc* 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated