33 persons diagnosed for Covid-19 yesterday in SL - 31 from the Navy camp in Welisara

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 7:17
Army Commander Shavendra Silva stated that 31 out of the 33 persons tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday were from the Welisara Navy Camp.
He added that the other two were from the quarantine camps.
