Permission to detain suspect in Easter Sunday attacks - investigations handed over to TID

The Criminal Investigation Department yesterday took steps to seal an office in Colombo-15 maintained by the suspect taken into custody at Kalpitiya – Puttalam day before yesterday in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks of last year.

Police Media Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that several cheques through which the Non-Government Organization had received money as well as a number of documents were discovered in this office.

The Police also sealed a building in Puttalam where the headquarters of the NGO was being maintained.

Investigations were being carried out by the CID and the Police Media Spokesman further said that to expedite the process they were handed over to the Terrorism Investigation Division.