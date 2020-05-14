Rs. 5,000 allowance to elders, farmers, fishermen and pensioners to be paid from 11 May

The allowance of Rs. 5,000 for elders, disabled persons, kidney patients, farmers and fishermen will be paid commencing from 11 May the President’s Media Division said.

It has been specified that these monies have to be paid prior to 15 May.

This allowance is due to be handed over to beneficiaries at their homes by relevant Grama Niladharis under the guidance of District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Government Officials Trade Union Federation has decided to withdraw once again from the process of handing over the allowance of Rs. 5,000 to low-income earning families affected by the Coronavirus.

Even previously they withdrew from this process of paying the Rs. 5,000 allowance as Samurdhi officers made various statements inconveniencing Grama Niladharis and based on some other factors as well.

Representatives of the Federation said at a media briefing held in Kandy yesterday that Grama Niladharis, Economic Development Officers, Agriculture Research and Manufacturing Officers decided to withdraw from duties.