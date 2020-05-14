සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Rs. 5,000 allowance to elders, farmers, fishermen and pensioners to be paid from 11 May

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 10:14

Rs.+5%2C000+allowance+to+elders%2C+farmers%2C+fishermen+and+pensioners+to+be+paid+from+11+May

The allowance of Rs. 5,000 for elders, disabled persons, kidney patients, farmers and fishermen will be paid commencing from 11 May the President’s Media Division said.

It has been specified that these monies have to be paid prior to 15 May.

This allowance is due to be handed over to beneficiaries at their homes by relevant Grama Niladharis under the guidance of District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Government Officials Trade Union Federation has decided to withdraw once again from the process of handing over the allowance of Rs. 5,000 to low-income earning families affected by the Coronavirus.

Even previously they withdrew from this process of paying the Rs. 5,000 allowance as Samurdhi officers made various statements inconveniencing Grama Niladharis and based on some other factors as well.

Representatives of the Federation said at a media briefing held in Kandy yesterday that Grama Niladharis, Economic Development Officers, Agriculture Research and Manufacturing Officers decided to withdraw from duties. 

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.