සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus deaths exceed 250,000 worldwide

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 10:11

Coronavirus+deaths+exceed+250%2C000+worldwide

The number of deaths due to the Covid-19 or Coronavirus worldwide exceeded 250,000 yesterday.

The number of persons infected at present has reached almost 1,193,000. The most number of deaths which is 69,700 is reported from the United States of America.

29,000 deaths from Italy, 28,000 from Britain and 25,000 from France have been reported as of now.

Meanwhile, world leaders agreed yesterday to collect a sum of US Dollars 8 billion to produce a vaccine for the Coronavirus.

It was of significance that America did not join in this global effort for research into a vaccine for the Coronavirus, producing it and distributing it among the world in a fair manner.

Anyhow, countries of the European Union, Britain, Japan, Saudi Arabia as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together with famous singer Madonna also joined in to contribute to this endeavour financially.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization issued a warning regarding traditional drugs regarding which clinical testing had not been carried out, which are being used against the Coronavirus.

In a statement issued the WHO’s African sub-Sahara Zonal office said that it is essential to confirm how effective and safe these traditional as well as natural methods of treatment are by strict clinical testing.

The WHO issued this statement, with the promotion of a traditional medicinal plant by the President of Madagascar which can be used for the treatment of the Coronavirus.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.