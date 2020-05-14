සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Supreme Court decides to consider FR petition filed against election gazette notification on May 11

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 12:27

The Supreme Court has decided to consider the Fundamental Rights petition filed seeking the cancellation of the gazette notification issued for the June 20 general election, on the 11th of May.

The petition has been filed by Attorney-at-law Charitha Gunarathna.

The petitioner says that holding an election at this moment would risk the lives of the people as the spreading of Coronavirus has not been stopped as yet.

The Chairman and the members of the Election Commission, the Secretary to the President, the Health Services Director General, and the Attorney general have been named as respondents.

The petitioner also stated that the decision taken by the election commission to postpone the April 25th election to June 20th has contravened the provisions of the Constitution.

He also states that the prevailing coronavirus threat has disrupted the holding of a free and fair election and, seeks the Supreme Court’s assistance to declare the particular gazette null and void.

Meanwhile, the Attorney general informed the Election Commission yesterday to hold elections in accordance to the law.

The commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told our news team that the Attorney General’s legal advice will be forwarded to the commission members soon.

However, the Election Commission has yet to decide on the date for its meeting.

Although it was initially decided to hold the general election on April 25, following the dissolution of parliament, the Election Commission decided not to hold the election on that date considering the coronavirus situation in the country.

However, on April 20, the commission decided to hold the general election on the 20th of June.

Accordingly, the Elections Commission inquired from the Attorney General regarding the acceptance of nominations on the 16th, 17th and 18th of tconsidered as holidays.

Responding to this, the Attorney General informed the Election Commission to comply with the law and take necessary steps to hold the general election.
