9th COVID-19, death reported in Sri Lanka - (Video)

Director General, Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that the 9th Covid-19 related death has been reported in Sri Lanka.

The victim was a 52-year-old female who was being treated at the ICU at the IDH.

She was a resident of Colombo -15.





Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-05| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 755

Recovered and discharged - 197

Active cases - 549

New Cases for the day - 04

Observation in Hospitals – 137

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 27,828