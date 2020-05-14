9th COVID-19, death reported in Sri Lanka - (Video)

Director General, Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that the 9th Covid-19 related death has been reported in Sri Lanka.
The victim was a 52-year-old female who was being treated at the ICU at the IDH.
She was a resident of Colombo -15.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-05| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 755
Recovered and discharged - 197
Active cases - 549
New Cases for the day - 04
Observation in Hospitals – 137
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 27,828