Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has taken steps to extend the state of emergency imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, until June 5.



In view of the spread of the virus, Palestine was shut down two months ago, and a month later some restrictions were relaxed.



However, with the extension of the state of emergency, the public is no longer able to gather and the temples and educational institutions have been closed.



There have been 345 cases of coronavirus reported from Palestine, with only three deaths reported.