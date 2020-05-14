How+the+Katunayake+Airport+which+was+closed+temporarily+will+reopen

Attention has been focused on expediting the work at the Air port and Sri Lankan Airlines operations.

Minister of Industrial Exports, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation Services Prasanna Ranatunga said that arrangements will be made to reopen the Katunayake Airport and operations of Sri Lankan Airlines subject to health recommendations, as soon as possible.

At a discussion held today at the Ministry with heads of institutions that come under the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Services, the Minister said that he hopes to commence these services subsequent controlling the spread of the Coronavirus and in compliance with recommendations made by health sectors and international air rules and regulations.

Attention was also focused on preparing a joint plan for the fields of tourism and aviation service fields, on this occasion.