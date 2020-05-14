සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

SL Coronavirus update - the husband of the deceased was selling bakery products

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 20:22

SL+Coronavirus+update+-+the+husband+of+the+deceased+was+selling+bakery+products

The 9th Coronavirus death was reported in Sri Lanka this evening. The deceased was a 44-year-old female, a resident of Colombo 15 who was receiving treatment at the IDH. She had been sick and remained in her house for about a month. She was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital only two days ago as her condition deteriorated.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Colombo Ruwan Wijayamuni, she had been transferred to the IDH Hospital for further treatment after receiving confirmation that she was diagnosed with covid-19 virus.

She was pronounced dead this afternoon, while she was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after her condition got worse. The husband of the woman who died today, has been selling bakery products in a three-wheeler in the area.

Details regarding how the deceased patient from the 13th floor of the Methsanda housing scheme in Mutwal contracted the virus has not been revealed as yet. Individuals who associate her closely have been sent for quarantine while a PCR test has been conducted on her husband who was selling bakery products for a living.

Meanwhile, 3 more COVID -19 patients were reported today. One patient was identified in the Bandaranayakepura area in Rajagiriya and another from Saalamulla in Kolonnawa.

A special grade nursing officer from the Colombo National Hospital’s merchant ward, who is a resident of Malabe, has also contracted the Coronavirus. The nursing officer has been admitted to the IDH for treatment while PCR tests have been conducted on members of her family.

The coronavirus infected patient from Bandaranayakepura in Rajagiriya has been identified as a three-wheel driver.  Chief Health Officer of Sri Jayawardanapura Kotte, Manoj Rodrigo stated that this person is a drug addict and how he has been infected virus is still unclear.

The other patient discovered from Saalamulla in Kolonnawa has been identified as a 31-year-old male driver attached to the Kolonnawa Multi-Purpose Cooperative society. There are no reports on how he contracted the virus. He had undertaken a PCR test before and was tested negative for infection of the virus but now he has tested positive after admitting to hospital for symptoms. Once again It is not known how he was infected with the disease as of yet.  27 persons who kept close contact with this patient have been sent for quarantine. He has been involved in distribution.

Meanwhile, Salamulla -Sweetiege Watta and Bunt Eka Pahala Watta where he lives have been isolated after the incident. The wholesale cooperative he worked has been disinfected.

Considering the prevailing situation, the President of the Association of Medical Laboratory Professionals Ravi Kumudesh has requested urgently for a laboratory where PCR investigations can be conducted at the Colombo National Hospital.

Meanwhile, Army commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 138 persons were sent for quarantine today. Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that 50% of coronavirus patients in the country have shown no symptoms.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.