So far, 46,912 persons arrested curfew violations and 12,166 vehicles taken into police custody

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 0:38

Curfew which will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm, tomorrow (Wednesday, 06 May) will be in force until 5.00 am on Monday, 11 May and will be applicable all island.

So far, 46,912 persons have been arrested for violating curfew regulations and 12,166 vehicles have been taken into police custody during the curfew periods.

Large crowds were not witnessed coming in to the towns of the districts where curfew was lifted today.

Meanwhile, another phase of sending people who were stranded in Colombo unable to get back to their home’s outstation, due to the curfew imposed in the Western Province, was carried out today.

Accordingly, preparations had been made to send 700 persons to their respective villages and home towns in Sri Lanka Transport Board buses from the Mirihana Police Sports Grounds from 7.00 am today under police protection.

Meanwhile, the Government distributed 5,000-rupee allowances to low income earners in several areas today. The Hiru correspondent stated that the money had been given to the people’s houses itself in Nalluruwa area in Panadura.

However, a tense situation had arisen today due to a delay in the payment of the 5,000-rupee allowance at Diggala area in Pandaura.

Meanwhile, the people who submitted appeals in the Kalutara North - Botnick Estate - 713 C, Grama Niladhari Division was given the allowance.

However, there was a tense situation when people from another area came to the where the allowance were being provided.

Meanwhile, the United Lanka Grama Niladharis Association states that they will withdraw from the task of granting the 5,000-rupee allowance. Their Chairman Kamal Kithsiri, stated this at a press conference in Kelaniya.

The All Island Grama Niladhari Association had convened a press conference in Kandy today.

Participating at this press conference the Chairman of the Association, Dhammika Dissanayake said that their association does not agree with the claims made by certain trade unions that they will withdraw for service.

 

