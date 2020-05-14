සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Worldwide, coronavirus infections increases to 3,664,513

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 0:10

Worldwide%2C+coronavirus+infections+increases+to+3%2C664%2C513

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections have increased to 3,664,513.

Around the world 255,174 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 70,759 deaths.

Coronavirus causes a total of 52,758 deaths worldwide, with 12 lakh 6,013 cases being fully recovered after the virus was infected.

UK has recorded the highest death toll in Europe due to COVID-19 with 29,427 deaths, surpassing the total for Italy which is 29,315 deaths.

Meanwhile, scientists have developed a cellular antibody that can suppress the new corona virus in the laboratory. It has been shown that it can inactivate the virus in the cell tissue. However, scientists say that this should be tested first for animals and for human testing.

Similar viruses could be suppressed in the future by administering this antibody alone or in combination with a drug, according to a research report published yesterday.

Meanwhile, France is preparing to launch a mobile phone application to identify networks of coronavirus infections. The Minister of Digital Relations said that it is planning to implement it from the 2nd of next month.

The Indian government is planning to deploy 64 aircrafts in the coming week to bring back 14,800 Indians stranded in various parts of the country. According to foreign reports, the program will start tomorrow.
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.