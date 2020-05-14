Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 762

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 762 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-05| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 762
Recovered and discharged - 213
Active cases - 540
New Cases for the day - 11
Observation in Hospitals – 145
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 27,828
|
Date
|
New patients
since 20/4
|
PCR tests
conducted
|
05-May
|
11*
|
Tbc*
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated