Salons should be reopened only after obtaining certification - DG Health Services

Dr.Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services emphasizes that the temporarily closed Hair Salons and beauty salons should be opened only after obtaining the relevant certificate in accordance with the guidelines to be issued promptly on the reopening of such institutions using hygiene procedures.

People who run beauty salons and hair salons seem to be misinformed by some of the media reports and social media reports published today (05.05.2020)

These institutions have not been given the opportunity to reopen just by following the health instructions given to the public. The instructions for reopening the hair salons and beauty salons

are to be issued soon under the signature of the Director General of Health Services. When these guidelines are issued, persons who run hair salons and beauty salons should collect the same from respective Medical Officer of Health. Then they should arrange the salon structure and facilities to provide their services in line with the instructions given.

After informing the Medical Officer of Health that the facilities and structure have been arranged, the PHI in charge of the area will inspect these arrangements comparing with the check list and provide his recommendation to the Medical Officer of Health. Considering this recommendation, the certificate with approval to reopen the salon will be issued by the Medical Officer of Health consequently. Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health emphasizes that no beauty salon or hair salon in the country should be opened without this certificate.

For clarifications please contact Dr. Lakshmana Gamlath -(071-7723232) Deputy Director General, Environmental Health, Occupational Health and Food Safety.