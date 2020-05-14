සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Conducting the General Election to be subject to Health guidelines

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 11:10

The Election Commission has decided to prepare a set of health guidelines which should be following at the upcoming General Election.

A spokesman of the Commission said that these proposals are being prepared under the guidance of health sectors.

This spokesman further said that, more attention is being focused on guaranteeing the safety of officials engaged in election duties and voters.

The Election Commission has planned to hold the General Election on 20 June.  

Meanwhile, it has been emphasized that the Health Sector has not yet officially released the Guidelines to the Elections Commission to be followed at the upcoming General Election.

Accordingly, only the interim report on the basic areas to be prepared is presented.
