Ten flat breads for each family - distribution of bread free of charge, in Afghanistan, begins

As a result of distribution work coming to a standstill due to the Covid-19 virus and the prices of food increasing, the government of Afghanistan took steps to deliver to a large group of people, bread, free of charge.



During its first phase, the authorities of that country distributed bread free of charge to 250,000 families in the capital city of Kabul.



Accordingly, ten ‘Naan’ type of bread is given to each family for a day.



Authorities of that country said that they will expedite distribution of free bread in other areas and cities where the prices of goods have increased.



Foreign media reported that inflation of food items was 16.7 percent during the past month of April in Afghanistan.



The number of persons infected with the Covid-19 virus in Afghanistan is 3,224 and 95 deaths have occurred as a result.