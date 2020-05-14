Schools which were closed in the Hubei Province in China, reopen

Schools in the Hubei Province of China where the Coronavirus originated, have reopened today. Schools which were closed for a period of 8 months as a result of the virus were opened thus but foreign media reported that there was a drop in numbers of students who attended the schools.

It is said that most of the students remained in their homes.

American President Donald Trump has decided to dissolve the Corona Control Task Force in the country with the intention of establishing a new Task Force, it has been revealed.

Participating in an observation tour of a factory producing face masks in the state of Arizona President Donald Trump had said that he decided to dissolve this force with the intention of carrying out the battle to control the Coronavirus in the country, in a fresh manner.

The number of persons infected in America is now 1,237,633. The number of deaths as a result is reported as 72,271.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth the Second of Britain has commended the procedure being carried out in Australia to control the Coronavirus outbreak.

She has said that control of the spread of the Coronavirus in Australia is at an extremely satisfactory level.

Queen Elizabeth the Second has commended the fact that Australia is not holding horse races despite the fact that there is an impact due to the Coronavirus in that country. This was reported on foreign media.

The Netherlands has worked towards discovering a new drug against the Coronavirus.

Doctors who carried out this research have said that this drug has an ability to destroy virus infected cells.

However, regarding giving this drug containing protein as an antibody has not yet been subject to clinical trials, foreign reports said.

As a result of the Coronavirus which has now spread across 212 countries in the world, the total number of infected persons worldwide is 3,728,047 and the number of deaths that occurred as a result is 258,361.