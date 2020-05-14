සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The Coronavirus Task Force Review Committee of the Ministry of Health meets

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 14:28

The Coronavirus Task Force Review Committee of the Ministry of Health met this morning at the Ministry under the patronage of Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The Minister instructed officials on this occasion to raise awareness among people to follow advice given by the Ministry and to maintain social distancing even after the curfew is relaxed.

Attention was also focused on preparing methods to further strengthen all health staff to face any situation of risk if in the future there is an increase in the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health also announced that agreement was reached to provide sets of protective clothing without any shortage to all health staff engaged in risky duties in rural, district and base hospitals.
