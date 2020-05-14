Two (02) more patients recover from covid -19 : SL country total for recoveries increases to 215

Two more Coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered were discharged from hospital, the Ministry of Health said.
Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected patients who have recovered is now 215.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-06| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 771
Recovered and discharged - 215
Active cases - 547
New Cases for the day - 00
Observation in Hospitals – 153
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 29,378