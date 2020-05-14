Special+statement+from+the+Chairman+of+the+Election+Commission+Mahinda+Deshapriya

Vidura Kashyapa Deshapriya, the son of the Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya who was studying for a postgraduate degree in Ireland, arrived this morning (06) on a flight from London England at the Katunayake Airport.



It is reported that as of now he has been sent to a Quarantine Center.



In the meantime, various posts are being published on Social Media that Mahinda Deshapriya obtained the assistance of the President to bring his son back to Sri Lanka and that it is an act of favouration.



However, the Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya said that there is absolutely no truth in those stories.



He has put up a special post on his Facebook page regarding this incident.



His post is as follows:



It has been alleged that by means of undue influence, using my official status I acted to bring back to Sri Lanka my son Vidura Kashyapa Deshapriya who was abroad for study purposes. I hereby paste below a note I wrote in response to an article that is being circulated on social media regarding this.



My son Vidura Kashyapa Deshapriya who is an engineer at the Irrigation Department was unable to return to Sri Lanka once he had completed by the end of March, his post-graduate course based on a State Scholarship from the Netherlands due to flights being suspended. He arrived at dawn today 06 May 2020, at the Katunayake Airport on a Sri Lankan Airlines Flight.



Although four other engineers engaged in government service who were together with him, were hoping to come back on the same flight, only three other engineers arrived from the Netherlands together with my son since one of them had not completed his studies.



When I told a family friend, also a government official that my son Vidura was going to Londong from Amsterdam on the 5 and from there coming back to Sri Lanka, he told me that on three occasions, three separate persons had asked him on the morning of 04 May whether, I had requested the Honourable President to allocate a special aircraft to get my son down to Sri Lanka.



At the same time when an e-journalist attempted to publish an article regarding the arrival of my son, my friend had asked him to inquire from me about writing this article and subsequently this journalist made this inquiry via email as to whether I had made a request to the President regarding getting my son back from abroad and also whether a special trip was organized for this purpose. I replied him.



At the same time I observed that since several of my friends asked me directly about this, that a number of friends of mine were discussing this issue among themselves.



I hereby state the following facts regarding the above incident:



1. They did not arrive in an aircraft specially allocated to them. As far as I know, Sri Lankan students and government officials from Britain including England and North America could come to England and obtain travel facilities together with other students/state officials.



2. As state officials who hoped to return to the island subsequent to completing their studies, they had registered at the Netherlands Embassy and the Sri Lankan High Commission in England as well as at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka.



3. They had submitted several letters requesting to provide facilities for them to return to Sri Lanka through the Embassy as well as directly and they had also called state officials and presented several letters.



4. My intervention on this was to send to relevant officials such as the Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the Additional Secretary of the President in charge of repatriating Sri Lankans who were stranded abroad, print outs and soft copies of letters received to my phone and confirming that these had been received. At the same time I inquired whether there were difficulties in getting these persons back to Sri Lanka.



5. On 5 May, until I informed the President that there was this rumour being spread about him, I never spoke to the Honourable President about bringing back my son and neither did he inquire about it from me. However, I informed him on 5 May that there was a story being spread around on 4 May, that I had obtained his special assistance to bring my son back to Sri Lanka. The President informed me in response to my inquiry, during our conversation that since I had made no such request from him, he had not spoken to anyone else about it.



6. Therefore, I did not use any undue influence through my official status to bring back to Sri Lanka my son Vidura Deshapriya.



7. I asked this friend of mine who spoke to me about this matter and is writing this account, whether my son should not have made use of this opportunity to return to the island and since I am the Elections Commissioner, I had committed an offence by sending my son’s letters at a personal level to the relevant officials. His opinion was that it was not suitable for me to have sent the relevant letters to the officials concerned and that it represented a conflict of interest. I respect the right he has to bear this opinion and to publicize it.



8. Since I did not ask these officials for any special assistance and also because my son and the other government officials had the right to return to the country subsequent to completing his studies, I believe that I have not committed any offence. Everyone who knows us is aware of the fact that my wife and children have never used my official status to introduce themselves or to admit children to schools.



Even then we are always criticized and found fault with.



I try to accept these the same as commendations.



However, there are many social activists, considering this matter to be serious, and think that some action should be taken. Therefore I think that something should be done about this. The reason is because I, who made sure to consider the Election Department and the Commission at a higher level together with the supremacy of the people and democracy as well as the city of Ambalangoda and the Dharmashoka Vidyalaya than friendship and family connections, during my entire life and I who was unable to spend time with my son who fell serious ill during the years 2010/2011 and was hospitalized for several days, even though there was no one to see to him during day time, carried out my duties being accused of carrying out a task which I did not see as an offence, on his behalf is a reason for pleasure.



As soon as the election date was announced as 25 April, I prepared my letter of resignation in the first week of March, as I was completing 65 years on 05 June 2020, to be handed over to the President on 05 May. However, there are a considerable number of people who are close to me who requested that I should not do so.



Again, at the beginning of the month of April I focused my attention regarding this proposal and it was the opinion of our senior officials it was not a suitable thing to do. Then, subsequently, when with the help of one of my colleagues, there were absurd allegations which I could not bear were being made against me recently and they were being publicized through media I informed everyone that if they were incapable of working together further as a team I was not able to work with them. I discussed the proposal of my resigning from my post at the end of the month of April and during the first weekend of May both with my colleagues and officials.



Therefore, friends, political activists, civil society activists, journalists, citizens, as I always declare, we have to act in a way that we are not found guilty in the presence of a Court, Audit and our conscience. I think that what I did is not in any way an offence.



Even then, by submitting the previous letters sent by my son and inquiring about them from officials, if I have done something that should not have been done as the Election Commissioner, I believe that I have no other alternative but to bid you all farewell and withdraw from all election operation duties.



I wish that the Covid-19 virus will be defeated and people will receive democracy.