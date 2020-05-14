සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council who was remanded, granted bail

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 14:53

The Hatton Magistrate ordered today (06) to release on surety bail of Rs. 100,000 eight persons including the Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council, who had been arrested and remanded.

The 08 suspects including the Chairman were taken into custody by the Police on 30 April, in connection with an incident where they had engaged in gambling for money at a tourist hotel, located on the Nawalapitiya, Ginigathhena main road, violating quarantine laws.

Subsequent to the suspects being produced before the Court on 1 May, they were ordered to be remanded until today (06).

The eight suspects were taken to the Kandy General Hospital and subjected to PCR testing and the Hatton Magistrate ordered that a report be submitted to Court.

When the suspects were produced in Court today (06), submitting facts the Ginigaththena Police told the Court that since further investigations are being carried out regarding the two luxury vehicles taken into police custody together with the suspects, to put the suspects into another 14 days of quarantine and to send them to a quarantine center through prison officials.

Lawyers representing the suspects, submitting facts to the Court said that their clients accept the offence of violating quarantine laws and that they had not gambled for money and it was when the suspects were engaged in playing cards that the police had arrested them and produced them before the Court.

Accordingly, these lawyers requested the Court to release the suspects on any bail conditions.

The Hatton Magistrate who took into consideration facts presented by both factions, said in open court that prison officials had subjected these suspects to PCR testing and submitted a report to Court and according to that, none of the suspects had been infected with the Covid-19 virus and as a result, it was not necessary to send the suspects for quarantine again.

 

