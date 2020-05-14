Financial+assistance+of+US+Dollars+4.5+million+from+America

The American Ambassador’s office in Colombo said that the American Government will provide financial assistance of US Dollars 4.5 million to Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued by the American Embassy it was said that this money is being given as assistance for the battle against the Coronavirus.

It will be arranged to hand over the money to this country through United States Agency for International Aid (USAID).

It is said that previously, America gave US Dollars 1.3 million to Sri Lanka in assistance for health work.

Accordingly, the total sum of money given as financial aid by the USA to Sri Lanka is US Dollars 5.8 million.