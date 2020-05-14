Reports+that+the+Navy+is+quitting+the+covid-19+operations+are+false

Has the Navy withdrawn from the Covid-19 control operations? – Here is the truth!
Reports that the Navy has withdrawn from Covid-19 control operations are false.
The Navy said that there is absolutely no truth in the reports being published that the Navy has temporarily withdrawn from Covid-19 control operations.
This was declared in a statement issued by the Navy Media Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara.
The English text of the statement is given below;
the national mechanism of controlling Covid-l9 and is doing its utmost contribution for the endeavor.
02. ln addition, it is also announced that the Sri Lanka Navy has taken legal action against institutions and persons who are publishing such false information.
W.M.l R.L.Suriyabandara
Lieutenant Commander
Media Coordinating Officer
For Navy Commander