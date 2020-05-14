සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Petition filed, seeking the release of the lawyer taken into custody regarding the Easter attacks

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 17:04

Petition+filed%2C+seeking+the+release+of+the+lawyer+taken+into+custody+regarding+the+Easter+attacks

The lawyer, representing Attorney-at-Law Hijaz Hisbullah who was taken into custody on suspicion by the Criminal Investigation Department, regarding last year’s Easter Sunday attacks and is being detained, filed a fundamental rights petition at the Supreme Court today requesting his clients release.

The Hiru Court Correspondent said that the six persons including the Acting IGP, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Attorney General have been named as respondents.

The fundamental rights petition states that the reason for the arrest and detention of his client, by the CID on 14 April has not been mentioned. 

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.