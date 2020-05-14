Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 774

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all three of them were attached to the Welisara Navy Camp.
The country total increased to 774 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-06| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 774
Recovered and discharged - 215
Active cases - 550
New Cases for the day - 03
Observation in Hospitals – 153
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 29,378
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
06-May
|
03
|
Tbc*
|
05-May
|
20
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated