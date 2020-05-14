සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka further reduces policy rates to support economic activity

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 19:03

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, after reviewing the current monetary policy have  and decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank by 50 basis points to 5.50 per cent and 6.50 per cent, respectively, effective from the close of business on 06 May 2020.

The decision has been based considering the necessity to further support the economy to weather the adverse economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, given subdued inflationary pressures, according to statement issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The policy interest rates of the Central Bank therefore have been reduced by 150 basis points so far in 2020.

The statement further states that the Monetary Board has noted, with disappointment, that market lending rates have not declined in line with the series of measures taken to ease monetary policy and monetary conditions so far during the year.

Therefore, financial institutions have been urged to reduce lending rates without further delay, failing which, the Central Bank will be compelled to take appropriate regulatory action to bring down market lending rates.

Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) =     5.50%

Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) =     6.50%

Bank Rate =         9.50%

Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) =     4.00% (unchanged)

