Island+wide+curfew+from+8.00+pm+today+

Curfew which was lifted at 5.00 am today (Wednesday, 06 May) in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm today Wednesday, 6th May, until 5.00 am on Monday, 11th May.

The curfew therefore, will be in force island wide from 8.00 pm today, Wednesday, 6th May until 5.00 am on Monday, 11th May.

The Curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will continue until further notice.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana adviced the general public to celebrate Vesak, taking into consideration the health guidelines issued and avoid large gatherings.

Health Minister Pavithra Wannirachchi has warned the elderly population to be cautious when they resume their day to day activities when curfew is lifted, since adults are more prone to be infected with the coronavirus.

47,500 individuals have been arrested so far for violating the curfew law, while 12,500 have been taken into police custody.

Six suspects including the Chairman of the Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha who were arrested while on a pilgrimage to Sri Pada without a curfew pass were ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 1,600 each by the Magistrate of Hatton.

This was subsequent to the suspects accepting that they were guilty of the offence committed.

Meanwhile, eight suspects including the Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council who were remanded for violating quarantine regulations were released on surety bail today.

A former Chairman of the Chilaw Pradeshiya Sabha who was caught transporting illegal liquor was taken into custody together with his lorry by the Police near the Madampe Hospital road barrier.