සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

4 petitions filed regarding general election in the Supreme Court

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 19:44

4+petitions+filed+regarding+general+election+in+the+Supreme+Court

Three more fundamental rights petitions with regard to the General Election have been filed with the Supreme Court. Executive Director of Center for Policy Alternative, Dr. Pakyasothi Saravanamuttu has filed two petitions and the other one has been filed by 8 individuals including senior journalist Victor Ivon.

The petitioners request the Supreme Court to issue an order declaring that holding the General Election on June 20th is in violation to the Constitution and a Constitutional crisis has been emerged as the General election was not held in time.

A the same time, General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balavegaya, Ranjith Madduma Bandara has also filed a fundamental rights petition. Madduma Bandra has also requested the Supreme Court to declare, the gazette that has been issued with regard to the June 20th General Election null and void.

Earlier, another petition was filed citing that the holding of the General Election amid the spread of the coronavirus has violated the petitioner’s fundamental rights. The petitioner, Charitha Gunarathna, therefore, requested the Supreme Court to prevent the holding of the General election. Attorney Charitha Gunaratne is the son of former Governor Maithri Gunaratne.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.