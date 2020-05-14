Cabinet+approval+to+repatriate+Sri+Lankans+stranded+in+the+Middle+East+

Cabinet decides to repatriate Sri Lankans stranded in the Middle East due to COVID- 19, under the next level of the repatriation process.

Cabinet approval has been granted to repatriate Sri Lankan expatriates from the Middle East as part of the program to bring Sri Lankans stranded amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has already repatriated a large number of students and subjected them to the quarantine process and it is being implemented on a priority basis.

Similarly, the process of repatriating Sri Lankan migrant workers in other countries will commence. foreign workers.

Initially, the Sri Lankans from Kuwait, Maldives and Dubai who want to come to the Island will be repatriated.

Accordingly, Sri Lankan expatriates who wish to return to Sri Lanka will be repatriated according to stages based on available opportunities and will be subjected to quarantine process.