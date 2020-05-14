Colombo Port to a higher level in cargo operations - (Video)

He made this statement participating in the 'Rata saha Heta' program which was telecast on Hiru TV.
Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 23:40
Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More
The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More
Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220. USA has reported the highest number... Read More