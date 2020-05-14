Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 795

Eighteen (18) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 795 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-06| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 795

Recovered and discharged - 215

Active cases - 571

New Cases for the day - 24

Observation in Hospitals – 153

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 29,378

Date New patients since 20/4 PCR tests conducted 06-May 24* Tbc* 05-May 17** 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated

**Epidemiology Unit decided to re classify 3 COVID - 19 diagnosed patients on 5th May 2020 as non COVID. Those 3 patients removed from the cumulative total. (06/05/2020, 7.30 P.M)