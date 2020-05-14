Powerful earthquake in Indonesia - No threat to Sri Lanka

A powerful earthquake has struck near the Banda Sea coast in Indonesia.



It is recorded on the Richter scale as 6.9 units.



The tremor occurred around 7.23 pm in Sri Lanka.



However, the Indonesia Tsunami Warning Unit has stated that it does not pose a tsunami risk to the Indian Ocean region.



Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has issued a statement saying that there is no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka.



They announced that normal life in the coastal areas would be safe.



The Department of Meteorology stated that this announcement was issued in collaboration with the respective national and international organizations.