A request to celebrate vesak from the homes - Video

The Chief prelates of the three Chapters states that everyone should be determined to develop the merits of the mind on the Vesak full moon poya day with good thoughts.

The statement was issued by the Chief prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanaratana, Chief prelate of the Malwatte Chapter, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala, Chief prelate of the Ramanna Nikaya, Most Venerable Napana Pemasiri and Chief prelate of the Amarapura Nikaya most Venerable Kotugoda Sri Dhammawasa.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith issued a Vesak message saying that according to the Supreme Dhamma taught by the lord Buddha, everyone should celebrate the enlightenment together with nature.

He urged the Catholic masses to celebrate Vesak with meaningful celebration.