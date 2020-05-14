සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Island wide curfew - employees will not be retrenched - Allowances for Grama Niladharis approved

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 10:32

The country's island wide curfew that is in force will be in place until 5.00 am on Monday, 11 May.

According to the police, curfew has been imposed on the Vesak Poya day and the weekend holidays in line with the measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that on the Vesak Poya day, people should follow the health guidelines in observing religious ceremonies.

The management of Beruwala Fisheries Harbour stated that due to the Vesak Poya day all services of the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour will not be in operation today and tomorrow.

It has been decided to completely disinfect the port premises today with the assistance of the STF.

Labour Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said yesterday that the employers' union had agreed not to retrench any private sector employees.

He stated that an agreement was reached during the discussion held between the officials of the Ministry of Labour, Employers' Association and Trade Union representatives.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved the payment of an additional monthly allowance to Grama Niladharis, Agricultural Officers, Economic Development Officers and Family Health Officers.

The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the approval has been granted and steps will be taken from next week in this regard and a fuel allowance of Rs. 450 per month for a GN division covered, and Rs 600 per month for two GN divisions if an extra GN division is covered, and a communication allowance of Rs 1,000 and traveling allowance of Rs 1,200 for travel within a GN division.

Cabinet approval was also granted to repatriate Sri Lankans who have overstayed in Kuwait beyond the visa period.

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



