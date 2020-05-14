Police+suspend+a+burial+in+Weligama

The Weligama police has taken steps to suspend the burial of a woman who has died in Weligama.

The victim was a 54-year-old resident of the Weligama area.

The woman who had been receiving treatment for a long time has been admitted to the hospital this morning due to complications.

Accordingly, she has been taken to a private hospital in Matara where she has been instructed to by the doctors to enter into a government hospital.

However, it is said that the woman has ignored the doctors’ orders and died while being taken back home.

Relatives of the family have been preparing to bury the dead woman, and the Weligama police have received information and steps have been taken to suspend the burial of the deceased.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the Matara Government Hospital with the assistance of the Weligama Public Health Office and the Weligama Police to obtain a report regarding the death.