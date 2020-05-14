Several isolated villages reopened - Modera Methsanda Housing Complex isolated

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the isolated village of Abhayapura which belongs to the - Lankapura DS Division in Polonnaruwa has been reopened today.

Meanwhile, 11 villages, including the village where the first coronavirus infected soldier from the Welisara Navy camp was diagnosed, which have been isolated since the 22nd of last month in Pulasthigama, Polonnaruwa, was opened.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that out of the 29 reported cases of coronavirus in the country yesterday, 24 were Navy personnel.

The remaining five were close associates of the Navy, including a seven-year-old child of a Navy soldier.

The Army Commander also stated that another group of people will be leaving the quarantine centers today.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that apart from the coronavirus spread at the Welisara Navy camp, there were no reported occurrence of the virus in clusters.

He also stated that 1,147 PCR investigations were carried out yesterday.

The Modera Public Health Inspector Shehan Athukorala told the Hiru news team that the Modara Methsanda Housing Complex, where the 9th death victim in the country due to coronavirus was reported, is still isolated and the essential services have been provided to the people living there.

The total number of infected coronavirus cases in the country is 797 with 215 recoveries.

Another 573 are under medical supervision.