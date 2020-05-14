A vaccine may not eradicate coronavirus unlike influenza - Porf Tissa Wijeratne

Professor Tissa Wijeratne the Director of Academic Medicine and a senior Neurologist at Western Hospital, Melbourne stated that even though a vaccine for the coronavirus would be found, it would not be able to eradicate the disease like the one found against the influenza virus.



He was speaking to the Hiru team through a telephone conversation from Australia.



Meanwhile, a group of Italian scientists say they have tested a successful vaccine against the covid-19 virus.



The vaccine has been tested at the Rome’s infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital. The vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells.



Tests conducted on mice by a team of scientists showed they developed antibodies after a single vaccination that can block the virus from infecting human cells.



Accordingly, further investigations are being carried out regarding this vaccine.



The head of the research team said the human vaccine is expected to be tested in the future.



In addition, several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have claimed that they have tested vaccines against the coronavirus, however they have not been successful as at date.