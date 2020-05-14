Thundershowers+accompanied+by+severe+lightning+likely+today

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during

thunderstorms.

Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.

Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

Department of Meteorology states that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Mannar districts in the evening or night.Heavy rain above 100 mm are likely at some places in the above areas.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is requested to take adequate precautions tominimize damages caused by lightning activity.The Department of Meteorology advises that people should: