Since a woman at the Methsada Sevana flats in Modara died of coronavirus, the health department has taken steps to obtain random tests and biological samples from residents in densely populated areas in Colombo.

Accordingly, the residents of the Dematagoda - Mihindu Senpura Housing Complex today were randomly assigned to PCR testing according to Epidemiologist Dr. Dinupa Guruge and Public Health Nurses Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Dhammika Udeni.