200 variants of the mutated covid19 viruses (video)

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,870,300 while 267,717 patients have died due to the virus infection.

Meanwhile, 1,326,558 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,276,025 active patients around the world including 48,033 reported to be in critical condition.



Covid 19, a new coronavirus, began circulating around the world between 6 October and 11 December last year, according to a new study.



The study was conducted by scientists from the Institute of Genetic Studies, University College London.



The study was carried out using genetic samples of more than 7,500 people infected with the virus.



It was revealed that out of the samples used in the research, about 200 variants of the mutated covid19 viruses were identified.



Researchers have suggested that this may have an impact on the spread of the virus.