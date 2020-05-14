සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Warning of possible dengue outbreak in the future - (Video)

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 21:42

Health officials point out that with the activation of the southwest monsoon, dengue prevalence could increase in the future. As a result, the Director of the National Dengue Control Unit of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Aruna Jayasekara has urged the public to be vigilant about the dengue risk as many people are staying in their homes these days.

Over the past few years, 27.9% of the dengue patients have been reported from the Western Province.

In addition, 51,659 suspected dengue cases were reported in 2018 while 18,835 cases were reported island wide so far this year.

However, there has been an increase in the number of dengue patients reported in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of last year. But attention has not been paid too much due to the covid-19 pandemic covering the entire country.

By April 2018, there were 17,766 patients, while 16,118 patients were reported by April 2019. This year in 2020, there have been 18,835 dengue patients reported by April 2020.

The highest number of patients were reported in January this year, with 1,595 cases.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Epidemiology Unit, Specialist Dr. Paba Palihawadana says that there is a risk of dengue spreading in the coming weeks as people resume work.

There is a scientific proof of dengue in our country since 1962 but still there are more than 50,000 persons infected annually and more than 50 people become the victims of mosquitoes annually.

It is your national responsibility at this moment to take steps to ensure that dengue does not get a chance to resurface as we battle with covid-19.



Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



