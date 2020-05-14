සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A resolute child pursuing happiness amidst darkness in his life (Video)

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 21:51

The people who know the value of light well are the ones who have inherited the darkness of life.

We met a resolute child from Nittambuwa who was attempting to be happy within the darkness.

Rumindu Roshitha is a 5-year-old resident of the Haggalla area in Nittambuwa.

This child who has been eager to listen to Buddhist Dhamma and stories from an early age does not forget to worship the Buddha in the morning and evening.

Although he had never seen a Buddha statue being blind from birth, he had a great desire to make lanterns for Vesak.

However, Rumidu's father, who is struggling to make ends meet, and the mother of three had no choice but to decorate the house with lanterns.

Despite the lack of food and drink, the mother and father have made this time at home a blessing for the little Rumidu who has been able make his dream come true during this Vesak.



