Russia overtakes Germany, France after record rise in COVID-19 cases

Russia's COVID-19 cases overtook French and German infections to become the fifth highest number in the world after a record daily rise, and Moscow's mayor said the real figure, not captured by official statistics, was much higher.

The official tally surged to 177, 160, meaning Russia now has more registered cases than Germany or France, as the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped by 11,231 in the past 24 hours.

More than half of all cases and deaths are in Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak. It reported a record overnight increase of 6,703 new cases yesterday, bringing its official total to 92,676.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across the world has reached 268,999, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has tracked the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the US death toll from coronavirus has now surpassed 76,000 people, the highest globally.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told senior ministers the government would adopt "maximum caution" as he prepared to outline how lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak could be eased.



Although officials say the spread of COVID-19 in Britain has fallen markedly, the country has the world's second highest official death toll, with another 539 fatalities announced yesterday taking its total to 30, 615.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 274 yesterday, against 369 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections declined marginally to 1,401 from 1,444 on Wednesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st now stands at 29, 958, the third highest in the world after the US and Britain.

Measures to curb the spread of coronavirus will be kept in place in Paris when the lockdown is eased in other parts of France.

Almost 26,000 people there have died from the disease in hospitals and care homes, but the number of new cases has also fallen in recent days.