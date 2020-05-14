US President and Vice-President test negative for coronavirus infection - US soldier in white house confirmed with covid-19

An American soldier attached to the White House has been infected with the coronavirus and therefore, US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been re-tested for covid-19, infection.

However, it has been revealed that neither of them have been infected with the virus.

At a White House meeting with the governor of Texas yesterday, President Trump declared that the infected person was not a person that would come close to him.

President Trump or Vice President Pence did not wear a face mask with media personnel in attendance.

In spite of President Trump emphasizing the need for Americans to wear a face mask, foreign reports say that he refuse to wear them publicly.