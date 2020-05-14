A wild elephant on the Polonnaruwa-Batticaloa main road (Video)

There was a trafic congestion in the morning with a wild elephant reaching the Polonnaruwa-Batticaloa main road in the Kotaliya area in Manampitiya this morning.
It is reported that this elephant is from the Manampitiya food valley reserve.
Friday, 08 May 2020 - 10:21
There was a trafic congestion in the morning with a wild elephant reaching the Polonnaruwa-Batticaloa main road in the Kotaliya area in Manampitiya this morning.
It is reported that this elephant is from the Manampitiya food valley reserve.
Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More
The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More
Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220. USA has reported the highest number... Read More